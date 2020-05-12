Self-reliant India: PM Modi emphasises on India's five pillars

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised on making India self-reliant and to achieve this five pillars need to be strengthened.

The prime minister said India's self-reliance will be based on five pillars economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand.

Recalling the devastation in Kutch after the earthquake, Prime Minister said that through determination and resolve, the area was back on its feet. A similar determination is needed to make the country self-reliant.

Lockdown 4.0 will be different from the other ones, says PM Modi

Economy, which brings in quantum jump and not incremental change

Infrastructure, which should become the identity of India

System, based on 21st century technology driven arrangements

Vibrant Demography, which is our source of energy for a self-reliant India

Demand, whereby the strength of our demand and supply chain should be utilized to full capacity.

He underlined the importance of strengthening all stakeholders in the supply chain to increase, as well as fulfill, the demand.

The Prime Minister announced a special economic package and gave a clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

PM Modi addresses nation: Five key takeaways from his speech

He noted that this package, taken together with earlier announcements by the government during COVID crisis and decisions taken by RBI, is to the tune of Rs 20 lakh crore, which is equivalent to almost 10% of India's GDP.

He said that the package will provide a much needed boost towards achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.