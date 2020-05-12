  • search
    Self-reliant India: PM Modi emphasises on India's five pillars

    New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised on making India self-reliant and to achieve this five pillars need to be strengthened.

    Narendra Modi
    The prime minister said India's self-reliance will be based on five pillars economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand.

    Economy: The prime minister said to we need to create an economy, which brings in quantum jump and not just incremental change.

    Infrastructure: The country should build an infrastructure which becomes a symbol of modern India, said PM.

    System: A system has to be created which is not based on 20th century but fulfils the dreams of the 21st century and it should be technology-driven, asserted PM Modi.

    Demography: India is the world's biggest democracy and the vibrant demography is our strength to make India self-reliant, PM Modi said.

    Demand: The demand and supply chain should be strengthened, he asserted.

