Self-reliant India: PM Modi emphasises on India's five pillars

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised on making India self-reliant and to achieve this five pillars need to be strengthened.

The prime minister said India's self-reliance will be based on five pillars economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography and demand.

Economy: The prime minister said to we need to create an economy, which brings in quantum jump and not just incremental change.

Infrastructure: The country should build an infrastructure which becomes a symbol of modern India, said PM.

System: A system has to be created which is not based on 20th century but fulfils the dreams of the 21st century and it should be technology-driven, asserted PM Modi.

Demography: India is the world's biggest democracy and the vibrant demography is our strength to make India self-reliant, PM Modi said.

Demand: The demand and supply chain should be strengthened, he asserted.