Self-reliant India is the only way forward after this unimaginable crisis: PM Modi

    New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that we have to be self-reliant, it is the only way forward in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

    In address to the nation, PM Modi said "this crisis is unprecedented, unimaginable but trying, losing is not acceptable to the human race. While staying vigilant, we need to save the world and move forward."

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    "We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward," said PM Modi.

    Full text of PM Modi’s address to the nation

    "Today when the entire world is in crisis, we will have to further firm our resolve," he added.

    "The crisis has brought a key opportunity for India. We are at a critical juncture in this fight. A self-reliant India is the only way forward. We need to make India excel in a post-Covid world order," he further said.

    "We have heard that the 21st century will be India's. Our resolve is much bigger than the crises. We have to save ourselves and continue our fight. We will not give up or accept defeat," Modi said.

    Giving an example of India can achieve self-reliance, the prime minister said that when the Covid-19 outbreak started India did not manufacture ay PPE kits, but today India has the capacity to manufacture 2 lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N95 masks. "India has converted crisis into opportunity. This attitude will help us achieve self-reliance," the PM said.

    He also added that when the country speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. "In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation and peace," he added further.

    The prime minister urged everyone to protect themselves and move ahead as well.

    X