    PM Modi-led selection committee to meet today for appointment of new CBI Director

    New Delhi, Jan 24: A high-powered selection committee is scheduled to meet on today at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital for the appointment of a new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director.

    The meeting comes nearly two weeks after Alok Verma was removed as the CBI boss by the high-powered panel in a 2:1 majority verdict. PM Modi heads the three-panel member; the other two members are Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and the leader of the largest opposition party in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress.

    The government has shortlisted as many as 12 candidates based on their seniority, integrity, experience in probing anti-corruption cases and most importantly, their experience of working in the CBI or handling vigilance matters.

    Kharge had written on January 15 a strong letter to Modi attacking the appointment of M. Nageshwara Rao as interim Chief as illegal and sought an immediate meeting of the Selection Committee.

    While ousting Verma from the post on January 10, the government shifted him as as Director General Fire Service, Homeguard and Civil Services but he refused to take up the new post and quit.

    There has been a controversy ever since with Justice A.K.Sikri, the representative of CJI, who had sided with the government in the Jan 10 meeting, refusing to accept his nomination for a London-based Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT) after it triggered a row.

    Thursday, January 24, 2019, 1:07 [IST]
