Seems like a clear case of mistaken identity: Kangana Ranaut's recent attack on Congress

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Sep 23: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday slammed Congress and questioned the ongoing protests against her in the country and said it must have been a case of "mistaken identity".

Taking to Twitter, Ranaut said, "Am I some minister or a great opposition leader? Who they think I am? this is rather flattering."This comment comes after Punjab Congress burnt the effigies of Kangana for "disrespecting farmers by labelling them terrorists".

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maha Congress raises questions over central agencies probe

"First congress in Maharashtra threatened me and beat my posters with chappals now congress in Punjab burning my effigies, seems like a clear case of mistaken identity," the actor said in a tweet.

The protests came after the actor allegedly equated the protesting farmers with "terrorists".

In the previous tweet, Ranaut said, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation."

Coronavirus: India records 83,347 new COVID-19 cases as recoveries cross 4.5 million-mark in India

Meanwhile, Kangana is engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra after an allegedly "illegal" portion of her Mumbai office was razed on September 9.

On Tuesday, the Bombay high court asked actor Kangana Ranaut to implead Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut in her petition for threatening her with 'Ukhad diya' - the title of an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana.