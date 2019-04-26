Seeking re-election in temple town, PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

  • search
    Varanasi, Apr 26: After a massive roadshow through the city and Ganga Aarti on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers from Varanasi constituency on Friday for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Modi is scheduled to set off for Kal Bhairov temple where he will offer his prayers before filing his nomination papers. Once he has completed the paperwork, the PM is scheduled to hold a press conference at around 12.30 PM.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during his roadshow, a day ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi.PTI Photo

    Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi,' it was a homecoming of sorts for the Prime Minister who arrived in his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he will be filing his nomination on Friday for Lok Sabha elections.

    As soon as he arrived in the temple city on Thursday, the entire town seemed to have gathered on the streets for him. His roadshow to Dashashwamedh ghats for Ganga Aarti had crowds waiting for hours.

    Senior leaders of the BJP as well as ally party leaders like JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal patron and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as well as many prominent leaders of NEDA will reach the temple city to mark the occasion.

    Others likely to make it are Devendra Fadnavis, Manohar Lal, Jairam Thakur, Sarbanand Sonewal, Manoj Tiwari, Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan, Ramvilas Paswan, and Amit Shah.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    ELECTORS
    Electors
    17,67,486
    • MALE
      9,86,224
      MALE
    • FEMALE
      7,81,262
      FEMALE
    • TRANSGENDER
      N/A
      TRANSGENDER
    + More Details

