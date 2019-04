Seeking re-election in temple town, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Varanasi, Apr 26: After a massive roadshow through the city and Ganga Aarti on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi constituency on Friday for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019. He was accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Shushma Swaraj, Yogi Adityanath, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackarey, JDU president Nitish Kumar and other senior NDA leaders.

Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi,' it was a homecoming of sorts for the Prime Minister who arrived in his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he will be filing his nomination on Friday for Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | From grand roadshow to Ganga Aarti; Modi sends a strong message to opposition from Varanasi

As soon as he arrived in the temple city on Thursday, the entire town seemed to have gathered on the streets for him. His roadshow to Dashashwamedh ghats for Ganga Aarti had crowds waiting for hours.

PM Modi is seeking a second term in office from Varanasi, a parliamentary seat he handsomely won in 2014, defeating Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Narendra Modi stormed to power in 2014 with his Bharatiya Janata Party winning 282 of the Lok Sabha's 543 constituencies. The BJP won an absolute majority in 2014, reducing the then-ruling Congress to a miserly 44 seats.

Varanasi Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Narendra Modi BJP Winner 5,81,022 56% 3,71,784 Arvind Kejriwal AAAP Runner Up 2,09,238 20% 0 2009 Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi BJP Winner 2,03,122 31% 17,211 Mukhtar Ansari BSP Runner Up 1,85,911 28% 0 2004 Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Winner 2,06,904 33% 57,436 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Runner Up 1,49,468 24% 0 1999 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,11,955 34% 52,859 Rajesh Kumar Mishra INC Runner Up 1,59,096 25% 0 1998 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,77,232 43% 1,51,946 Deena Nath Singh Yadav CPM Runner Up 1,25,286 19% 0 1996 Shankar Prasad Jaiswal BJP Winner 2,50,991 45% 1,00,692 Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,50,299 27% 0 1991 Sheesh Chandra Dixit BJP Winner 1,86,333 41% 40,439 Raj Kishore CPM Runner Up 1,45,894 32% 0 1989 Anil Shastri JD Winner 2,68,196 62% 1,71,603 Shyam Lal Yadav INC Runner Up 96,593 22% 0 1984 Shyam Lal Yadava INC Winner 1,53,076 42% 94,430 Udal CPI Runner Up 58,646 16% 0 1980 Kamalapati INC(I) Winner 1,29,063 37% 24,735 Raj Narain JNP(S) Runner Up 1,04,328 30% 0 1977 Chandra Shekher BLD Winner 2,33,194 66% 1,71,854 Raja Ram INC Runner Up 61,340 17% 0 1971 Raja Ram Shastri INC Winner 1,38,789 47% 85,848 Kamla Prasad Singh BJS Runner Up 52,941 18% 0 1967 S. N. Singh CPM Winner 1,05,784 38% 18,167 R. Singh INC Runner Up 87,617 31% 0 1962 Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,04,682 40% 45,907 Raghuvira JS Runner Up 58,775 22% 0 1957 Raghunath Singh INC Winner 1,31,087 54% 71,926 Sheomangal Ram IND Runner Up 59,161 25% 0 + More Details