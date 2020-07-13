  • search
    Seeking protection from cops, cop accused of being Vikas Dubey’s mole moves SC

    New Delhi, July 13: A police man accused of being Vikas Dubey's mole has sought protection ini the Supreme Court. He has apprehended danger from encounter specialists in the UP police, who had killed Vikas Dubey, accused of killing 8 cops.

    The cop is accused of being Dubey's mole. He is alleged to have tipped off Dubey about the police raid that led to heavy firing by the gangster and his associates, resulting in the death of the police personnel.

    Sub inspector K K Sharma and his wife Vinita requested the SC for a CBI probe and also said that they feared for their lives after the killing of Dubey and five of his associates.

    Vikas Dubey encounter: ED all set to register money laundering case against family, associates

    After seeing the incidents of encounters of the alleged accused persons in the present FIR (July 3 incident), petitioner is of the confirmed opinion and has full apprehension that her husband may be eliminated by adopting illegal and unconstitutional means, the petition read.

    The incidents of encounters of alleged accused persons named in the FIR fully prove the fact that UP Police have no faith in courts of law and the law of the land and are giving final verdict of punishment by adopting illegal and unconstitutional manners, the petition further stated.

    Actions of UP Police and its agencies have proven that no accused is safe even in their custody and such incidents of extra-judicial killings of accused persons have eroded the confidence of the accused as well as the general public from the rule of law and the principles enshrined in the Constitution, the petition also said.

    Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
