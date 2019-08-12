Seek answers on growing unemployment: Mamata tells youth

Kolkata, Aug 12: A day after slamming the Centre for highest unemployment rate in the country in 45 years, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the youngsters to raise questions on growing joblessness.

Banerjee assured support to the youth on the occasion of the International Youth Day. "Today is International #YouthDay. In #Bangla, we celebrate Youth Day on January 12, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

I appeal to the youth, the students & the new generation: be strong and ask for answers. There is no answer to unemployment problems," she tweeted.

Referring to central government data that put West Bengal at the top of the states with highest GDP growth, Mamata said unemployment in the state has dipped by 45 per cent under her rule. "Our State #Bangla has brought down unemployment by 45%.

The GDP growth of #Bangla is highest in the country. My support is always with the youth, students and the new generation. May you be inspired to reach new heights," she said. As per the data, West Bengal has registered a GDP growth rate of 12.58 per cent in 2018-19 while unemployment rate was 6.1 percent during the period.

Banerjee had written on Facebook on Sunday,"Our achievement is in sharp contrast to the state of deep recession and complete policy paralysis perpetrated by Central Government leading to significant decline of overall growth rate of the country and highest unemployment in 45 years".