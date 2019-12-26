  • search
    Seeing J’khand result Sanjay Singh confident AAP will make a come back in Delhi polls 2020

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Sanjay Singh stated that the Jharkhand Assembly poll results gives a clear picture that his party will make a come back in the Delhi Assembly poll in 2020. He said AAP will again come into power for a second consecutive term.

    On Wednesday, addressing the media Singh said that the Jharkhand Assembly poll results are evident that AAP will again come back to power with a mandate in the national capital.

    AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh

    The senior AAP leader also added that the Jharkhand result indicates that now the election will be fought on local issues.

    Acche beete paanch saal-lage raho Kejriwal: AAP launches 2020 poll campaign slogan

    He also highlighted that his government has worked for the real issues like inflation, education, health are real issues.

    He lauded that people will choose Kejriwal with a big mandate in the national capital.

    BJP suffered a major defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly poll, as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance, including Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal won and formed the government with a huge mandate of 47 seats in the 81-member Assembly.

    Delhi to go for assembly polls in early 2020 in 70 seats. The AAP won a record breaking 67 seats in 2015 assembly polls.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
