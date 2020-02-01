  • search
    #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas trends on Twitter: Hilarious memes flood internet after Budget 2020

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Twitter was on fire today as Nirmala Sitharaman, India's second woman finance minister, presented Union budget 2020 in the Parliament today. While some used memes to react to the second budget of Modi government, noted leaders took to Twitter express their views on the same.

    #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas trends on Twitter after Budget 2020

    Earlier in the day, Sitharaman on Saturday said the government intends to remove all I-T exemptions in the long run.

    Meanwhile, #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas, #Budget2020, Modinomics20 and #IncomeTax were some of the top trends on Twitter with netizens posting hilarious memes involving advertisements and film scenes. Check out some of the memes:

    Opposition parties who were not happy with Budget 2020 too joined the league, here are some of the tweets:

