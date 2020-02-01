#SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas trends on Twitter: Hilarious memes flood internet after Budget 2020

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: After slashing income tax rates for individuals on condition that they give up exemptions and deductions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government intends to remove all I-T exemptions in the long run. Speaking at a press conference after presenting her second budget in the Lok Sabha, she said income tax cuts follow reduction in corporate tax rates in September last year.

The minister said additional capital will be provided to public sector banks as and when required. Her budget speech did not provide for any specific number for additional capital. The finance minister said improvement in revenue generation gives hopes of lowering fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent of GDP in the next fiscal from 3.8 per cent in the current.

Meanwhile, #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas started trending on Twitter after Budget 2020: Check out some of the memes:

