  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas trends on Twitter: Hilarious memes flood internet after Budget 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: After slashing income tax rates for individuals on condition that they give up exemptions and deductions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the government intends to remove all I-T exemptions in the long run. Speaking at a press conference after presenting her second budget in the Lok Sabha, she said income tax cuts follow reduction in corporate tax rates in September last year.

    #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas trends on Twitter after Budget 2020

    The minister said additional capital will be provided to public sector banks as and when required. Her budget speech did not provide for any specific number for additional capital. The finance minister said improvement in revenue generation gives hopes of lowering fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent of GDP in the next fiscal from 3.8 per cent in the current.

    Meanwhile, #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas started trending on Twitter after Budget 2020: Check out some of the memes:

    More BUDGET 2020 News

    Read more about:

    budget 2020

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X