#SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas trends on Twitter: Hilarious memes flood internet after Budget 2020

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: Twitter was on fire today as Nirmala Sitharaman, India's second woman finance minister, presented Union budget 2020 in the Parliament today. While some used memes to react to the second budget of Modi government, noted leaders took to Twitter express their views on the same.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman on Saturday said the government intends to remove all I-T exemptions in the long run.

Meanwhile, #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas, #Budget2020, Modinomics20 and #IncomeTax were some of the top trends on Twitter with netizens posting hilarious memes involving advertisements and film scenes. Check out some of the memes:

The worst budget ever in the history of modi govt! Totally clueless finance minister#SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas pic.twitter.com/wmJvTGFt6E — BHARAT H MALI 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@bhmalii) February 1, 2020

#SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas

Complicated Tax Slabs..

GST - 4 slabs

IT - 4 slabs



Madam FM believes in If u can't convince citizen, confuse them. pic.twitter.com/h2ysozamWc — Roman D'souza (@romandsouza) February 1, 2020

Useless media chattering won't help the fact that #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas pic.twitter.com/c84VP5Du1n — KilaFateh #5YearsSuffering (@KilaFateh) February 1, 2020

Budget for BJP is just a one day medieval superstition of figure exercise.

#SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas pic.twitter.com/4plWJVPzut — MATTS (@MATTSMATTS) February 1, 2020

Opposition parties who were not happy with Budget 2020 too joined the league, here are some of the tweets:

🔻 GDP Growth lowest in 11 Years

🔻 Investment lowest in 17 Years

🔻 Manufacturing lowest in 15 Years

🔻 Tax Growth lowest in 20 Years



🔺 Unemployment highest in 45 Years

🔺 Food Inflation highest in 6 Years#SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas pic.twitter.com/pzx5hWkIIn — 𝕀ℕℂ 𝔾𝕙𝕠𝕘𝕙𝕒 (@INCGhogha) February 1, 2020

The government does not believe in reforms and certainly not in structural reforms. The FM has outright rejected every — and I repeat, every — reform idea contained in the Economic Survey. Did the FM read the Economic Survey? : @PChidambaram_IN sir#SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) February 1, 2020

Sale! Sale! Sale!

Modi government is selling India on exciting offers. After Air India, Bharat Petroleum, Now LIC is in the stock. Who said "Main ye Desh Bikne Nahi Dunga"? #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas#UnionBudget2020 https://t.co/5kdoIVg4Vo — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) February 1, 2020

What mysterious system is BJP govt using for predictions? Every year they get it wrong & every year it decreases further.



Nominal GDP

FY 19:

Prediction: 12%, Reality: 11.2%

FY 20:

Prediction: 12%, Reality: 7.5%

FY 21:

Prediction: 10%, Reality: 📉#SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas — INC Andhra Pradesh (@INC_Andhra) February 1, 2020

The CPI inflation is at 7 %

& food inflation is over 10%, but in #UnionBudget2020

Food subsidy has been reduced, Fertilizer subsidy has been reduced. It appears that the people will not get any relief on the price front.#SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) February 1, 2020

The claim of 6 to 6.5. percent growth next year is astonishing and even irresponsible : @PChidambaram_IN sir#SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas — Daman and Diu Congress Sevadal (@SevadalDD) February 1, 2020

Dividend is now taxable in the hands of the investor at the normal Income Tax slabs. It is the common middle class Indian bearing the brunt again. #SeedhiBaatBudgetBakwaas — UP Central Youth Congress (@IYC_UPCentral) February 1, 2020