  • search

See pics: India gets its 1st hospital for elephants

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 17: India's first hospital dedicated for elephants was formally opened by Agra Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar at Farah block's Churmura village. It is designed to treat injured, sick or geriatric elephants and is equipped with a medical hoist for lifting elephants, as also an elephant restraining device with a dedicated indoor treatment enclosure for long duration medical procedures.

    See pics: India gets its 1st hospital for elephants

    The veterinary hospital has modern medical facilities for the treatment of elephants in distress including thermal imaging, ultrasonography, hydrotherapy, tranquilization equipment and quarantine facilities.

    Wildlife SOS vision

    Wildlife SOS vision

    Wildlife SOS, a conservation non-governmental organisation, has established the fully-equipped hospital in collaboration with the state Forest Department. The hospital has the latest technology and medical facilities, including hydrotherapy, wireless digital X-ray, ultrasonography.

    Also Read |Earth's wildlife population 'falls by 60% in 44 years': Report

    Located in Churmura village in Farah block, the hospital is equipped with a medical hoist for lifting elephants requiring critical care, a pathology laboratory, digital weighing machine, elephant restraining device and a dedicated indoor treatment enclosure for longer medical procedures.

    A ray of hope

    A ray of hope

    "There are hundreds of elephants in India suffering from poor health, blindness, lameness and severe distress. This elephant hospital has the capacity to give these animals the critical medical care they require. We hope this will be (a) model for other states to follow," Baiju Raj M V, director, conservation, told PTI. An observation deck will allow veterinary students and interns to observe and learn elephant treatment routines from a safe distance.

    Elephant care

    Elephant care

    After treatment at the hospital, the elephants will spend time at the first Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC). At present, it provides lifetime care and treatment for over 20 rehabilitated pachyderms, rescued from illegal captivity. Wildlife SOS was established in 1998. It runs a sloth bear rescue centre and an elephant care centre in Agra.

    Photo credit: Wildlife SOS India

    Read more about:

    elephant india hospital

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue