    Sedition law will stay clarifies Union Home Ministry in Parliament

    New Delhi, July 04: The Union Home Ministry has made it clear that the law on sedition will not be repealed. Nityanand Rai told the Parliament that it is a need to retain the provision in a bid to combat anti-nationals, terrorists and secessionist elements.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS in the Ministry of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (L) and Nityanand Rai.PTI Photo

    The law on sedition is dealt under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had said in its manifesto that it would scrap the law if voted to power.

    The sedition law provides for a minimum of three years in jail and a maximum of a life term. "The law says, "whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites of attempts to excite disaffection towards government shall be punished with imprisonment for three years or for life along with fine."

