Sedition case: Amulya Leona judicial custody extended till March 5

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 01: A Bengaluru Court has extended the judicial custody of Amulya Leona, who raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally in in Bengaluru's Freedom park on Feb 20, till March 5.

She was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody till February 23.

Amulya Leona, a B.A. student, had asked people to shout with her 'Pakistan Zindabad' after the organisers of the event under the banner of 'Save Constitution' invited her to address the gathering soon after Owaisi came on the stage.

Soon Owaisi rushed to snatch the mike from her hands and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly.

Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais. Owaisi then addressed the gathering, saying he did not agree with the woman.

"Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India," the AIMIM MP said.

The girl's father had said that he will not apply for her bail and will not hire a lawyer to fight her case.