Sedition case: Amulya Leona sent to 14-day judicial custody, father refuses to hire any lawyer

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Amulya Leona Noronha, who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru's Freedom park was charged with sedition. On being produced in the court, she was sent to 14-day judicial custody till February 23.

Amulya Leona, a B.A. student, had asked people to shout with her 'Pakistan Zindabad' after the organisers of the event under the banner of 'Save Constitution' invited her to address the gathering soon after Owaisi came on the stage.

Soon Owaisi rushed to snatch the mike from her hands and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly.

Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais. Owaisi then addressed the gathering, saying he did not agree with the woman.

"Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India," the AIMIM MP said.

Woman raises pro-Pak slogans at anti-CAA stir in Bengaluru in the presence of AIMIM chief Owaisi

JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha claimed she was planted by some rival group to disrupt the event. The woman, he said, was not in the list of speakers and demanded that the police investigate the matterseriously.

The father of Amulya Leona was cornered and questioned by pro-Hindu activists at Chikkamagaluru on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, a video clip that went viral on Thursday night shows three men questioning him about his views on his daughter's action to which the father can be heard saying that his daughter deserves to be imprisoned for her wrongful act has surfaced.

The girl's father also said that he will not apply for her bail and will not hire a lawyer to fight her case.