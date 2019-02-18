Security withdrawn, now lodge Separatists in South Indian jails says former R&AW officer

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: The government has scrapped the security provided to separatists in Jammu and Kashmir. The state administration withdrew the security cover and all other government facilities which were given to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah.

The notification said, "the government is issuing orders withdrawing all security and any government facilities provided to the separatist leaders....All security and any vehicles provided to them will stand withdrawn by today evening. No security forces or cover should be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists."

"If they have any other facilities provided by the government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith. PHQ (police headquarters) will review if there are any other separatists who have government security or facilities and will withdraw these immediately," the notification added.

Also Read | Revenge for Pulwama: Let us begin with the separatists says Amar Bhushan

It was in the year 2004 that a decision to provide security for some of the separatists was taken. The S A S Geelani led faction was firm that it would speak with Delhi only if it was accepted that Kashmir was in dispute.

On the other hand, the Mirwaiz led group entered into a dialogue with Delhi. Following this security and other perks were offered.

Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan while welcoming the decision said that this ought to have been done long back. On February 15, while speaking with OneIndia, Bhushan had said that the government should start by withdrawing the security that has been given to the separatists. All of them should be arrested and lodged in jails down South. Bhushan further says that this policy of too much democracy in Jammu and Kashmir will not solve the problem.

He had also said that all benefits should be withdrawn from the separatists and they should be let to fend for themselves. Let us not kid ourselves and say that they work as our sources. That is a lame excuse to give, Amar Bhushan said.