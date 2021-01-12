YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 12: Security has been stepped up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital from where the first consignment of Covishield vaccines from Pune will be transported to different parts of the city on Tuesday, police said.

    A SpiceJet flight carrying the vaccines landed at the Delhi airport around 10 am on Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide drive against the coronavirus.

    Security tightened as first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine reaches Delhi

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said PCR vans along with local police will escort the vehicles carrying vaccines to its designated places. He said sufficient security arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the transportation of vaccines.

    In Pics: Covishield dispatched from SII, states await arrival of first consignment of corona vaccine

    Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Agarwal said, "If any schedule and movement of vaccine is shared with us and if facilitation is asked for, we will provide it."

    The Delhi Traffic Police said it will ensure smooth movement of the vehicles carrying the vaccines.

    Adequate police arrangements have been made at the storage sites, and PCR vans will also cover these units in their patrolling plans, police said.

    The police control room has also been directed to respond promptly to calls from cold storage points, vaccination sites, and immediately pass on the information to PCR vans, local police, traffic police and any other agency, they said.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) Amit Sharma said, "We have deployed the personnel at the storage area of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital."

    Corona vaccine positive news

    Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 12:22 [IST]
