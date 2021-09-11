Security review in J&K is message to Pak not to use Taliban win in Kashmir

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 11: While the Taliban has said it would be different compared to its earlier version, there seems to be no assurance that the group would severe all ties with terrorist groups.

Indian security agencies have flagged concerns that the Taliban's close proximity with the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba would have an impact on the security situation in India. In the backdrop of this, the Indian government is reviewing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah continues to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes in the wake of the Intelligence Bureau stating that the Taliban win in Afghanistan would give a morale boost to foreign terrorist organisations looking to enhance operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security agencies continue to keep a close watch on the activities of terror groups especially along the 106 kilometre long border it shares with Afghanistan. The Wakhan Corridor in the Badakshan Province of Afghanistan separates Afghanistan from Gilgit Baltistan in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, which India has asserted its right over.

In India's perspective Gilgit Baltistan is strategically important and if New Delhi gets access to it, India can open a trade route with Afghansitan while bypassing Pakistan.

An official tells OneIndia that cadres of the Taliban would not try entering India. It is Pakistan which will look to take advantage of the current situation and use this border to infiltrate its men into Kashmir.

The review being undertaken by the Union Government is a much needed one. Not only will it help secure the borders further, but will also send a message to Pakistan that the situation is under control and any misadventure will be met with the strongest possible force. With the US pull out there is none to monitor the situation in Afghanistan. The Taliban and the Al-Qaeda have both spoken on the Kashmir issue and the latter has tried making inroads as well. The relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda is well known and this was particularly evident during the planning and execution of the 9/11 attacks.

The official cited above said that India has a grip over the situation. We have read the early warnings and the necessary measures have been taken. The situation would be monitored from time to time. It has also been decided to step up security in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly at the borders, the official also said.

During the high level meeting chaired by Shah, the rise in infiltration attempts coupled with the Taliban victory were taken into consideration. It was said that the infiltration attempts into North Kashmir may not be linked to the Taliban win, but concerns were raised about a more aggressive strategy by the Pakistan backed terror groups.

Saturday, September 11, 2021, 8:41 [IST]