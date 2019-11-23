Security restrictions around Jamia Masjid area in Srinagar lifted

New Delhi, Nov 23: Security restrictions from the Jamia Masjid area in Srinagar were lifted for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. The Mosque, however, remained shut for the 16th Friday in a row since the announcement on Article 370 was made on August 5.0

Police officers said that there were no restrictions imposed in and around the Jamia Masjid on Friday. The management was also asked to open the Mosque and hold prayers. The Mosque authorities, however, did not open the Mosque as Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was under house arrest. Farooq who heads the committee also delivers the sermon at the Mosque. The administration has however denied that Farooq is under house arrest at his Nigeen residence.

Last week too the police had informed the administration of the Jamia Masjid to open the Mosque, but they had refused to do so citing the same grounds.

On the other hand, there was panic among residents after a cab and four shops were torched by unknown persons in various parts of Srinagar. The police however clarified that the four shops at the Bahuri Kadal areas caught fire due to an electric short-circuit.

A teashop outside the SMHS hospital too was destroyed in dire. A day before that an auto accessory shop was gutted in a mysterious fire.

These incidents come in the wake of normalcy being restored to a large extent in many parts of the Valley. For the past one week, life was normal in Srinagar and shops were opened for longer hours. Public transport had also started to ply normally.

The police suspect that there is a deliberate ploy to instil fear in the minds of residents. These incidents could be related to that, a police officer informed OneIndia.