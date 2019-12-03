  • search
Trending NASA Tamil Nadu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Security is not a status symbol: Here is how many times Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka violated SPG norms

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 03: Over the years, the Special Protection Group security had become a status symbol. The Modi government brought an amendment to the Special Protection Group and the same was passed in the Rajya Sabha today.

    The Congress has been alleging that the decision to withdraw the SPG security to the Gandhi family was a political vendetta. However, the decision taken by the government was purely based on the threat assessment that is conducted periodically.

    Security is not a status symbol: Here is how many times Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka violated SPG norms

    The amendment Bill has several changes and one of them is that the family members of a former prime minister who don't reside with him at his official residence will not be guarded by SPG commandos anymore.

    The much needed amendment and why SPG won’t be a status symbol anymore

    Further, the amendment also says that those who reside with him at his allotted accommodation will get security cover of the elite force only for five years.

    Proximate security will be given by the force only to the prime minister and members of his immediate family if they live with him at his official residence.

    Apart from the threat assessment, Home Ministry officials also took into account the number of times protocol has not been followed by the Gandhis. A source in the Home Ministry said that the SPG had complained several times about protocol not being followed.

    During the 150 foreign visits made by Rahul Gandhi since 1991, he had not taken the SPG along with him on 140 occasions. The SPG cover mandates that the VIP must share the travel itinerary well in advance. The SPG said Rahul Gandhi had shared details of the visit at the last minute.

    Further Rahul Gandhi also travelled in a non bullet proof vehicle 1,800 times between 2005 and 2014 despite being advised against it. He also travelled on the roof top of a vehicle which is clearly against security protocol.

    Decoding the importance of the SPG amendment bill

    Priyanka Gandhi has used a non bullet proof vehicle 339 times. Out of the 99 foreign visits she has made since 1991, she took the SPG along only 21 times. To top this the Gandhis have also accused the SPG of trying and collecting personal details, which has irked the force.

    Sonia Gandhi has used a non-bullet proof vehicle on at least 50 occasions. She had 13 unscheduled travels and did not take the SPG along on 24 foreign visits.

    More MODI GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    modi government rajya sabha sonia gandhi rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi spg

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue