Security of Indian Ocean Region concern of both India and Maldives

    New Delhi, Dec 17: Visit of President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to India is being considered as a big diplomatic achievement for the present dispensation in view of growing influence of China on the island nation. The visit is very crucial for the peace, security and tranquility in the Indian Ocean Region.

    In a significant gesture, the visiting President will be staying at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Ministry of external affairs said that leaders of both the countries agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region. In furtherance of the shared recognition that the security interests of both the countries are interlinked in the region.

    The ministry said both the leaders reiterated that their assurance of being mindful of each other's concerns and aspirations for the stability of the region and not allowing their respective territories to be used for any activity inimical to the other. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region through coordinated patrolling and aerial surveillance, exchange of information and capacity building.

    Both the countries reaffirmed that their unwavering commitment and support for increased cooperation in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations both within the region and elsewhere. They also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation on issues of common concern, including piracy, terrorism, organised crime, drugs and human trafficking. It was also agreed to intensify cooperation in the areas of training and capacity building of the police service and National Defence Force of of Maldives.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Solih reiterated the importance of an effective multilateral system as a key factor in tackling global challenges. They also recognized the need to pursue reform of the main UN bodies, including the revitalization of the UN General Assembly and expansion of the UN Security Council.

    Solih reiterated his country's support for India's candidature for permanent membership of an expanded and reformed UN Security Council. Maldives also reiterated support for India's candidature for non-permanent seat for the year 2020-21.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the decision by his government to provide 1000 additional slots over next five years for training and capacity building in diverse fields including judicial, policing and law-enforcement, audit and financial management, local governance, community development, IT, e-governance, sports, media, youth and women empowerment, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship, art and culture.

    They agreed on the importance of combatting the impacts of climate change, especially detrimental to developing countries, and Small Island Developing States, and the need to work towards strengthening the global response to climate change, through the UNFCCC, and the Paris Agreement.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 20:18 [IST]
