  • search
Trending Howdy Modi Chidambaram
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Security increased at Railway Stations following Jaish-e-Mohammad threat

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The Railway police in Chhattisgarh has stepped up vigil after a letter purportedly sent by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) threatened bomb attacks at several train stations, including Durg in the state, an official said.

    In the wake of the letter, an alert has been issued for all railway stations in the state, particularly major ones like Raipur, Bilaspur and Durg, Superintendent of Police (Rail) Milana Kurre here told PTI.

    Security increased at Railway Stations following Jaish-e-Mohammad threat
    Representational Image

    The letter, written in Hindi and received by the Railway police in Rohtak (Haryana) by ordinary mail on Saturday, has threatened of bomb attacks at several railway stations, including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

    600 sea specialists, 1000s of Jihadis will ensure blood everywhere in India warns JeM

    The Durg railway station of Chhattisgarh has also been mentioned as a target in the letter, she said.

    "Security has been beefed up at all major stations. Besides, extra vigil is being maintained jointly by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the SP said.

    Patrolling has also been intensified in trains and instructions have been given to keep an eye on suspicious objects, Kurre said.

    As Lashkar looks to cause trouble on land, why India should look for JeM on the seas

    Moreover, mock drills will be conducted to test preparedness to deal with any eventuality, she said.

    According to police, the letter states that the JeM would avenge the killings of its militants by blowing up railway stations in several parts of the country, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Haryana's Rohtak, Rewari and Hisar on October 8.

    More SECURITY News

    Read more about:

    security railway stations bomb attack chhattisgarh threatened jaish e mohammad

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 5:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue