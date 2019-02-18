'Security forces successful in neutralising terrorists', says Rajnath on Pulwama encounter

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 18: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that morale of the security forces is high and are successful in neutralising the terrorists.

Speaking on the ongoing encounter in Pulwama, Singh said,''The morale of the security forces is high. They are being successful in neutralising the terrorists.''

A gun battle had been underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Pinglan area in Pulwama district between security forces and terrorists since 1.00 am on Monday.

In a big win for the forces, two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were gunned down by them. One Major and three Army jawans martyred during the encounter between security forces and terrorists.

The encounter has come in less than a week after one of the deadliest terror attack orchestrated by the JeM in Pulwama's Awantipora area where 40 CRPF jawans were killed. On February 14, at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a vehicle laden with explosives rammed an explosive-laden car into a vehicle in the CRPF convoy in Pulwama district.