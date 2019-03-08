  • search
    Security forces kill three TPC ultras in encounter

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hazaribagh, Mar 08: Three ultras of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Hazaribagh district, police said.

    Image courtesy: @Lathkar_IPS

    Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police Mayur Patel Kanhaiyalal said the encounter took place in a dense forest near Bundu under Keredari police station of Hazaribagh district, bordering Chatra district.

    Superintendent of Police (Operation) Nigam Prasad said that the 190th battalion of the CRPF and district police on a tip-off about the presence of TPC ultras rushed to the Tara forest.

    The ultras opened fire on the security personnel who returned the fire and in the encounter that followed three ultras were gunned down, Prasad said,

    The bodies of the three ultras recovered and the process of their identification was underway, he said, adding that two INSAS rifles, one AK-47 rifle and bullets were recovered from the encounter spot.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
