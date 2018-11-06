Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,013
Srikanth Kulkarni57,529
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa5,88,863
J Shantha3,60,608
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,47,956
Madhu Bangarappa4,90,788
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda4,94,728
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,05,357
Security forces gun down two terrorists in Shopian's Safnagri

By
    Shopian, Nov 6: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian's Safnagri on Tuesday.

    Security forces gun down two terrorists in Shopian's Safnagri (Representative image)

    The operation is over now. No collateral damage has been reported. The identity of the terrorists is being confirmed.

    Last Saturday, two militants were killed and two others managed to escape in an encounter with security forces that broke out in Shopian. The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police after intelligence suggested the presence of militants in the area.

    The two killed militants are Mohammad Irfan Bhat and Shahid Mir who belong to the banned terror organisation of Hizbul Mujahideen.

    More details awaited.

