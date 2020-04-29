Security forces gun down three terrorists in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: Security forces gunned down three militants in an overnight encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

A police official said while one militant was killed on Tuesday, two were gunned down on Wednesday.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained, he said.

The encounter broke out after the militants opened fire on a search party of security forces at Melhora in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district on Tuesday.

The searches were going on and the operation is in progress, the official said.