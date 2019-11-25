Security forces foils major terror attack in J&K, 2 IEDs defused

oi-Mousumi Dash

Srinagar, Nov 25: The security forces foiled a major terror attack in south Kashmir on Monday.

The forces successfully defused two Improvised Explosive Devices(IED) today.

Reportedly, the forces found the IEDs planted near Qazigund area. A place 800 meters away from the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

As per initial reports, the IEDs reportedly weighed 13 kg each.

To combat terror combined forces of Army, Navy, Air Force deployed in Valley

On Monday the operation was jointly executed by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army.

On Monday another development also took place, the Defence Ministry has decided to deploy the combined forces of the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken to combat terror in the Valley. This is for the first time that all the special forces under the Armed Forces' Special Operations Division would be deployed in the Valley.