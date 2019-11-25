  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Security forces foils major terror attack in J&K, 2 IEDs defused

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Nov 25: The security forces foiled a major terror attack in south Kashmir on Monday.

    The forces successfully defused two Improvised Explosive Devices(IED) today.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Reportedly, the forces found the IEDs planted near Qazigund area. A place 800 meters away from the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

    As per initial reports, the IEDs reportedly weighed 13 kg each.

    To combat terror combined forces of Army, Navy, Air Force deployed in Valley

    On Monday the operation was jointly executed by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army.

    On Monday another development also took place, the Defence Ministry has decided to deploy the combined forces of the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The decision was taken to combat terror in the Valley. This is for the first time that all the special forces under the Armed Forces' Special Operations Division would be deployed in the Valley.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir ied

    Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue