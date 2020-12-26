Security forces bust The Resistance Front module in J&K

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: Based on reliable inputs regarding the movement of terrorists with automatic weapons in Narwal area heading towards Srinagar, a team of SOG Jammu laid a special check point at Narwal area.

When the SOG team was conducting vehicle checking in the area, one white colour Alto car bearing no. JK18A 9967 tried to escape.

Observing the suspicious movement, the SOG team immediately chased the vehicle and apprehended it with the two suspects- Raees Ahmad Dar and Subzar Ahmad Sheikh.

The forces recovered, 1 AK series rifle, 1 pistol, 2 magazines of AK series, 60 AK-rounds

and 15 pistol rounds.

Raees Ahmad Dar has a previous history of involvement in terror activities and has 4 cases registered against him. Initial investigation reveals that he is working for The Resistance Front. The role of his associate is also being ascertained.

In October, the Jammu and Kashmir police had identified the terrorists behind the killing of a local BJP leader and two of his associates.

The police say that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Resistance Front were behind the killings. The police sad that the killers came in an Alto car and opened fire. The terrorists then fled in the same vehicle.

The vehicle has been seized near the Achabal area of Anantnag, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range), Vijay Kumar said.

Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening. The trio was rushed to a local hospital at Qazigund where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

In July the The Resistance Front, a little known proxy of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has claimed responsibility for the killing of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother at Bandipore, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the TRF said that political stooges who ever sabotage Kashmir's cause with their filthy designs to make and help occupational regime in brutalising Kashmir will be dealt with dire consequences.

The first time that the agencies got to know about this group was in March 2020, when the police busted a module of The Resistance Front." The module was busted on April 23, 2020 at Sopore and it was found back then, it was linked to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

While the module was busted, its activities on the social media and Telegram channel continues unabated. A senior security official tells OneIndia that this group is the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which is operating under a new name. It is an age old trick of these groups to change names so that there is an element of surprise for the security agencies.

The group also known as the JK Fighters is very active on the social media. During the raid in Sopore, the police arrested Ahtisham Farooq Malik, Shafqat Ali Tagoo, Musaib Hassan Bhat and Nisar Ahmad Ganai. A police official who questioned the four said that they were reporting to their handler in Pakistan. He goes by the name Andrew Jones and on the group, he operates under the ID of Khan Bilal.

The group is called as TRF/JK Fighters-The Resistance Front.

Officials say that the group is used to recruit local youth for terror-related activities, especially in North Kashmir. There are messages on the group, which clearly instigate the locals into taking up arms and fighting the Indian forces.