  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Security forces bust JeM module in J&K

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 25: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were arrested by security forces on Sunday from the outskirts of the city, police said.

    Security forces bust JeM module in J&K
    Representational Image

    "Three car-borne terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM (were) arrested by police and security forces at Lawaypora (on Srinagar-Baramulla road) (based) on a credible input today," a police spokesperson said.

    J&K: Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector

    The spokesperson said ammunition, including live rounds, was seized from the three terrorists. They were identified as Rayees Hurrah, Shahid Bhat and Ishaq Lone.

    More SECURITY FORCES News

    Read more about:

    security forces jammu and kashmir arrested jaish e mohammad

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 6:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue