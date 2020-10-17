Security forces arrest terrorist associate in J&K

J&K: How alert forces have wrecked havoc for the terrorists

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Oct 17: Security forces have arrested a militant associate belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Haris Shareef Rather, a resident of Zaffron Colony in Pampore, was involved in providing shelter, logistic and other support to LeT militants besides assisting active militants in transporting arms and ammunition in Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora areas of the district, according to police records.

Rather was held from Pampore area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district and incriminating material seized from him has been taken into case records for investigation, they said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, they said.