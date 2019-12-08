  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter Unnao Jharkhand
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Security flaw in Airtel app exposes customers data of 32 crore subscribers, fixed now

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 08: An independent cyber security researcher found technical flaws in an application of Bharti Airtel that exposed "sensitive user information" which the company claims to have fixed now.

    Security flaw in Airtel app exposes customers data, fixed now

    According to the cyber security researcher Ehraz Ahmed the flaw existed in one of the Airtel app that allows "to fetch sensitive user information of any Airtel subscriber." "It revealed information like first and last name, gender, email, date of birth, address, subscription information, device capability information for 4G, 3G & GPRS, network information, activation date, user type (prepaid or postpaid) And current IMEI number," Ahmed said in his blog.

    The IMEI number is a unique number that can be used to identify the device of the user. "Every user that is on India's Airtel network was at risk of getting his information leaked through this vulnerability, and risking over 325.5 million subscribers in India," Ahmed said.

    When contacted Bharti Airtel spokesperson acknowledged the flaw and said that it has been fixed as soon as the company was alerted about it. "There was a technical issue in one of our testing APIs, which was addressed as soon as it was brought to our notice. Airtel's digital platforms are highly secure. Customer privacy is of paramount importance to us and we deploy the best of solutions to ensure the security of our digital platforms," Airtel spokesperson said.

    More BHARTI AIRTEL News

    Read more about:

    bharti airtel airtel customer

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue