    Security breach at Modi-XI summit, black dog spotted at Arjuna Penance monument

    |

    Chennai, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Arjuna's penance monument and then headed towards Panch Rathas in Mahabalipuram.

    Dog at Arjuna Penance monument

    PM Modi was seen explaining the finer details of the motifs in the Arjuna's Penance to the Chinese President when a dog was seen entering the place and crossing them.

    Recently, some locals of the area were perplexed when the panchayat informed her that stray dogs in her area will be removed on account of the Modi-Xi informal summit.

    The local body, which removed stray dogs under the pretext of relocating them, hasn't revealed where it had taken them.

    Reportedly, the Blue Cross of India in Chennai informed that they have received many complaints from the residents of Mamallapuram about the missing of the stray dogs recently all of a sudden.

    Though the local body said they have shifted the dog to a different place.

    Modi-Xi Jinping meet: What's cooking, what's on menu for Chinese premier at Mamallapuram?

    Both the leaders Xi and PM Modi are scheduled to hold informal summit talks this evening and on Saturday.

    narendra modi dog xi jinping

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
