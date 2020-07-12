  • search
    Security beefed up outside Nanavati Hospital, Big B's home

    Mumbai, July 12: Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital, where megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachahan have been admitted after they tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

    Security beefed up outside Nanavati Hospital, Bachchans home

    Security has also been stepped up outside the megastar's two bungalows in Juhu area here, they said. After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital, some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West), but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road, a police official said.

    Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms of coronavirus: Nanavati Hospital

    "We have beefed up security to avoid assembling of people outside the hospital. Other COVID-19 patients are also in the hospital, they should not face inconvenience. Our officers are outside the hospital and not allowing anyone to assemble," Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said.

    Additional security has also been deployed outside the actor's bungalows where people may assemble, an official from Juhu police station said. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to hospital. While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

