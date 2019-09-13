Security beefed up in Ramanagara ahead of DKS' hearing, ED quizzed daughter Aishwarya for 7 hrs

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Sep 13: Security heightened in Ramanagara, in Karnataka ahead of senior Congress leader and former Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar's Enforcement Directorate ED case hearing. DKS' supporters are likely to stage protest if the former minister's custody continues. ED on Thursday grilled Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya for seven hours in connection with the money laundering case registered against him.

Reportedly, Aishwarya was quizzed about her business trip to Singapore with her father in July 2017 and the business transactions she carried out along with Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha. ED also grilled Aishwarya over the transfer of Rs 3 crores from her grandmother Gowramma.

She was also questioned about her alleged investment in Adani Green Energy Pvt Limited's solar power plant in Kolar.

"Aishwarya Shivakumar had invested Rs 3 crore in the green energy company. We are investigating if DK Shivakumar was siphoning off money using his daughter as a Benami account holder," an ED source said.

ED sleuths are likely to visit Adani Green Energy Pvt Limited's solar power plant in Kolar and shall carry search operation on Friday.

"Aishwarya said that all the transactions involving her were done with her knowledge. She answered questions related to her business holdings. The ones she claimed to not know, she consulted with her CA and answered. She maintained that her father was only supporting her business goals and that she has paid all taxes on time. She did not confess or state that any business transaction was done without her knowledge," the ED source added.

The ED has also questioned co-accused in the money laundering case, Sachin Narayan, a close associate of DK Shivakumar.