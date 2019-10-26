Security beefed up in Bengaluru airport ahead of DK Shivakumar's arrival, 5000 supporters at KIA

  • search
    Bengaluru, Oct 26: Security heightened at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka ahead of former minister DK Shivakumar's arrival on Saturday.

    Shivakumar who will return to his hometown today after almost 50 days of incarceration in NewDelhi.

    Congress workers and supporters in Karnataka are planning to give a grand reception to the former state minister at the airport. His family also offered special puja in Hasanamba temple in Hassan ahead of his arrival today.

    Reportedly, 1 DCP, 3 ACPs, 10 inspectors, 20 SIs and 150 constables to be deployed at the airport.

    Over 5000 supporters of Shivakumar are planning to to depart for the airport from Ramanagara in 800 vehicles shortly.

    On Friday Shivakumar's supporters offered 108 coconuts at Ramanna Shreshti Park Ganesha Temple in Shivamogga.

    The Congress leader his advocates at a private hotel in Delhi on Friday to discuss the next course of action.

    Shivakumar was released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount on Wednesday.

    After his release, he met senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal.

    Meanwhile, Shivakumar's mother and wife have filed a plea demanding ED sleuths to further question them in Bengaluru. The Delhi HC adjourned the hearing on petitions filed by his kin till October 30.

    D K Shivakumar meets his advocates, supporters offers 108 coconuts at Shivamogga Ganesh temple

    Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 12:48 [IST]
