    Security beefed up Bengaluru as high alert continues in Karnataka

    By PTI
    Bengaluru, Aug 16: Security arrangements across major towns and cities in Karnataka have been beefed up after a high alert was sounded on Friday. Police said it was only an extension of the usual alert sounded for the Independence Day.

    Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Bhaskar Rao, in a memo to all senior police officers directed all top ranking officers to remain on high alert. They should sensitise the public about the alert at all iconic installations like Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, high court, railway stations, bus stands, Bengaluru Metro Rail, high end schools, malls, five star hotels and markets with high footfall.

    Image for representation only
    Officials have also been asked to post pickets, ensure CCTVs were functional, high level of police presence and continuous visibility, verifying antecedents of suspects, seize unattended bags and vehicles and intensify night checking.

    Special attention should be paid to hostels, serviced apartments and accommodation near religious places, the memo said. A senior police official told PTI that the alert was only an extension of the usual alert sounded for the Independence Day.

    Security drills were carried out at all the important locations while bomb squads and dog squads were also pressed into the service, police sources said.

