Section 144 withdrawn in Jammu municipal limits, schools to re-open tomorrow

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 09: Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which bars the gathering of 4 persons or more has been withdrawn from the Jammu municipal limits. This was informed by Sushma Chauhan, the deputy magistrate of Jammu district.

All colleges and schools will open tomorrow, the DM also informed.

Meanwhile, additional director general of police, law and order, Muneer Khan said that , in Jammu the situation is normal. In Kashmir, it is under control, he said, while adding that all steps are being taken to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Earlier restrictions had been ahead of the Friday prayers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said that people are being allowed to pray within their neighbourhood, but should not venture out of their local area. The

Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid will not be observed as the gates remain shut.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval directed authorities to ensure that no Kashmiris were harassed, they said.

Security forces have been put on high alert across the Kashmir Valley preempting possible protests against the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories, another set of officials said.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, a day after restrictions in some parts of the civil lines areas of the city and Dal Lake were relaxed to allow free movement of people, they said.

"In view of expected gathering of people at mosques for Friday prayers, there is apprehension of mass protests and accordingly necessary steps were taken to ensure peace," a security official said earlier in the day.

Security forces have been deployed in massive numbers across the Valley, particularly in Srinagar city and major towns, and barricades have been erected every 100 metres and only people allowed to pass are those with medical emergencies.

All telephone and internet connections have been snapped in the Valley and only three news channels, including state-run Doordarshan, can be accessed through cable TV networks.