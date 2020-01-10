Section 144 not a tool to oppress difference of opinion: SC verdict on J&K in 15 points

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: In an important order the Supreme Court held that the Internet is a fundamental right and the services are intrinsic to right to free speech.

The observation was made while delivering the verdict on a batch of petitions on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Here are the key top observations by the court:

Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all restrictive orders within a week.

All orders are to be put in public domain which can then be challenged in a court of law.

All orders of restriction under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure should be published so as to enable affected persons to challenge it.

Temporary suspension of internet, basic freedom of citizens should not be arbitrary. It should be open to judicial review.

The internet suspension should be reviewed.

Freedom of internet is a fundamental right under Article 19(1), which deals with free speech.

Trade and commerce through internet is protected under Article 19(1) (g), which deals with fundamental right to conduct trade and commerce.

Internet services are intrinsic to right to free speech and cannot be suspended without providing reason and duration thereof.

Certain trade and commerce are completely dependant on the Internet. Such trade and freedom to practise then is constitutionality protected as fundamental right under Article 19(1)(g).

Review internet suspension in J&K forthwith rules Supreme Court

SC on J&K: All restrictive orders must be made public, review all restrictions within a week

Mere expression of dissent or disagreement against a government decision cannot be a reason for Internet suspension

Section 144, cannot be used as a tool to oppress difference of opinion.

Magistrates while passing restrictive orders under Section 144 should apply their minds and have a sense of proportionality between danger to security and liberty of citizens.

Repetitive orders without giving reasons and not based on material facts will be violative.

Suspension of free movement, the Internet and basic freedom cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power.

Expressions through the internet and social media have contemporary relevance.