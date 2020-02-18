Section 144 lifted ahead of Goa Carnival 2020

Panaji, Feb 18: Ahead of the Goa Carnival 2020, the North Goa district administration has withdrawn Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which was imposed last week after intelligence inputs about possible terror threat along the western coast.

North Goa Collector Gopal Parsekar issued a notification on Monday to withdraw CrPC Section 144, which bans unlawful assembly of people.

The world famous Goa carnival 2020 will be celebrated on the streets of Goa from 22nd - 25th February.

This 4-day long carnival festival in Goa travels across the state performing and spreading happiness starting from Panaji through the wonderful Margao to the quaint towns of Vasco and Mapusa. Since there is no entry fee, People of all ages take part in it making it one of the most happening carnivals in the world.

The opposition parties earlier questioned imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in the coastal state, saying such a move would adversely affect the tourism industry.

The North Goa district administration imposed CrPC Section 144 last week, following intelligence inputs about possible terror threats along the western coast of India and the possibility of anti-social elements committing crime in the state or elsewhere.

However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the circular was "general in nature" and the government would review it.