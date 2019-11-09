  • search
    Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan, K'taka, UP ahead of Ayodhya verdict

    Jaipur, Nov 09: Security has been beefed up across the country ahead of the historic Ayodhya verdict on Saturday. The Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya.Section 144 imposed in many parts of the country in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh.

    In Ajmer distric all schools and colleges remained closed today. Internet services to be suspended for 24 hours in Jaipur Commissionerate, from 10 am today.

    Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan, Ktaka, UP ahead of Ayodhya verdict

    In Jaisalmer, Section-144 of CrPC imposed till 30th November 2019.

    Ayodhya verdict: A timeline since 1528

    Security also beefed up outside Supreme Court ahead of the verdict in and Section 144 is also imposed in the area.

    Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) imposed and sale of liquor banned in the twin cities of Hubbli-Dharwa, Karnataka today.

    The Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the people to accept the judgement of the Honourable Supreme Court. And continue to live in peace and harmony.

    Patnaik said, "The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric."

    Your one stop place to follow OneIndia’s extensive coverage of the Ayodhya case

    In Ayodhya, ADG (Prosecution) of UP Police, Ashutosh Pandey confirmed," Devotees are visiting the temple of Shri Ram Lalla. There are no restrictions on visiting the temple. All markets are open, the situation is completely normal."

    Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
