Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from 8 pm to 7 am till May 17, movement of people banned

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, May 05: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai till May 17 in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the city.

The Mumbai Police have invoked Section 144 of the CrPC, which gives them wide-ranging preventive and remedial enforcement powers.

According to the order, only vehicles responding to medical emergencies will be allowed to ply in the city between 7 pm to 8 am.

Sec 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons.

The Mumbai police had earlier issued separate orders for Section 144 for the imposition of lockdown which started on March 25 and has been extended twice since then.

The ongoing nationwide lockdown will end on May 17.

Mumbai remains the worst-hit city in Maharashtra during the coronavirus outbreak.