  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from 8 pm to 7 am till May 17, movement of people banned

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 05: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai till May 17 in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the city.

    Section 144 imposed in Mumbai from 8 pm to 7 am till May 17, movement of people banned

    The Mumbai Police have invoked Section 144 of the CrPC, which gives them wide-ranging preventive and remedial enforcement powers.

    According to the order, only vehicles responding to medical emergencies will be allowed to ply in the city between 7 pm to 8 am.

    Sec 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons.

    The Mumbai police had earlier issued separate orders for Section 144 for the imposition of lockdown which started on March 25 and has been extended twice since then.

    The ongoing nationwide lockdown will end on May 17.

    Mumbai remains the worst-hit city in Maharashtra during the coronavirus outbreak.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X