    Section 144 imposed in J&K, Abdullah, Mehbooba under house arrest

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 05: Amidst escalating tensions in the Valley, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest. The move came after an all party meeting that was held in which it was resolved to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the security situation in the state.

    Authorities also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

    Both Abdullah and Mehbooba would remain under house arrest until further orders, prohibiting public movement and public meetings, authorities said.

    Crucial Cabinet meet today as Shah takes stock of security in J&K

    Abdullah posted on Twitter that he believed he was placed under house arrest and the process had already started for mainstream leaders.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a crucial cabinet meeting today.

    The meeting will be held at 9.30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

    The meet comes in the wake of a turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir. While the meeting would be held today there is no clarity on what would be discussed.

    Meanwhile Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an important meeting relating to security review. The meeting was held with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretart Rajeev Gauba.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 5:53 [IST]
