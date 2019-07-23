Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru, liquor shops to remain closed till July 25

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Bengaluru, July 23: Amid massive political crisis in Karnataka which is refusing to end, Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, has been imposed across state capital Bengaluru. Bengaluru Police Commissioner said that liquor shops would remain closed for the next 48 hours so that no untoward incidents.

"Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till July 25th. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished," reports quoted Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar as saying.

Karnataka Trust Vote: HDK says happy to quit as CM

He said over 10,000 additional police personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain calm.

This comes after the political turmoil which has been going on for over two weeks turned violent after Congress and BJP workers clashed at Race Course Road in Bengaluru.

The trust vote was supposed to be held today at 6.00 pm but yet there is no clarity.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by the two independent MLAs, after the Speaker submitted that he is optimistic that the trust vote will take place today.