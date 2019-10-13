Ram Janmbhoomi case set to enter crucial phase today, Sec 144 imposed in Ayodhya

By Vishal S

Lucknow, Oct 13: Section 144 which prohibits the assembly of four or more people has been imposed in Ayodhya till December 10 in the wake of sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case hearing in the Supreme Court.

The deadline to conclude the hearing is October 18. October 17 would be the last day for wrapping up the hearing when the parties will have to make the final arguments.

Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya will enter into the crucial final leg on Monday. The Supreme Court will resume proceedings on after week-long Dussehra break.

Section 144 has been imposed till December 10 across the district. Even private boats and steamers have been also barred from operating on Sarayu river," reports quoted Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha as saying.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, which started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the vexatious dispute, has revised the deadline for wrapping up the proceedings and has fixed it on October 17.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.