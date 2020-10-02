YouTube
    Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC.

    They also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

    COVID-19: Cinemas, swimming pools may not open soon in Delhi as govt decides to maintain status quo

    "The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03.09.2020 a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

    "No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," New Delhi DCP Eish Singhal tweeted.

