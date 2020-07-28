Section 144 imposed around Ambala airbase ahead of Rafale jets arrival

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 28: Security has been tightened around the Ambala Air Force Station, Haryana a day ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of the first batch of five Rafale jets. The fighter aircraft, which flew from France on Monday, is expected to arrive in India by tomorrow.

Ambala district administration today imposed Section 144 around the airbase with immediate effect and banned any kind of photography there in view of tomorrow's arrival of Rafale fighter jets.

"In view of Rafale's landing tomorrow, the administration is on a high alert. Section 144 has been imposed in four villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing has been strictly prohibited," said Munish Sehgal, DSP Traffic, Ambala.

If any drone is caught flying in the 'no-drone zone' area as suggested by the administration, strict action will be taken against the violators.

"The Ambala Cantt area is a 'no-drone area' as it is a sensitive zone. Also, no photography allowed in the area. If anyone violates these orders, action will be taken against them," said Ram Kumar, DSP Ambala Cantt.