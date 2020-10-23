US hopes for peaceful resolution on the India-China border flare up: Pompeo

Mike Pompeo tweet indicates US ambassador to China is leaving

Jaishankar holds talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo

Secretary Pompeo to travel to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia next week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will travel to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia between October 25 and 30.

Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo will travel to New Delhi, India; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Malé, Maldives; and Jakarta, Indonesia October 25 - 30.

In New Delhi, Secretary Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper and their Indian counterparts will lead the third annual U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to advance the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world.

Secretary Pompeo, defence chief Esper to visit India: Increased sharing of intel on agenda

Secretary Pompeo will travel to Colombo to underscore the commitment of the United States to a partnership with a strong, sovereign Sri Lanka and to advance our common goals for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Thereafter, Secretary Pompeo will travel to Malé to reaffirm our close bilateral relationship and advance our partnership on issues ranging from regional maritime security to the fight against terrorism.

The Secretary will travel to Jakarta to deliver public remarks and meet with his Indonesian counterparts to affirm the two countries' vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.